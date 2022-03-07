/>
ZDNet's reviews roundup: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Dell Precision 5760, Lenovo ThinkPad P17, and more

From Samsung's class-leading Android device to a slew of new watches and an electric bike, here's the kit we tested in February.
2-67-galaxy-s22-ultra-front4-s-pen-green-hi.jpg
1 of 14 Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Ultra could be called the Galaxy Note 22 since it is the true successor to the Note 20 from August 2020. It's a lovely piece of hardware that will appeal to fans of the S Pen. The S22 Ultra is clearly the best Android smartphone available today.

SEE: Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Any more perfect and it'd be an iPhone 13 Pro Max

dell-precision-5760-thumb.jpg
2 of 14 Dell

Dell Precision 5760 Mobile Workstation

Dell's Precision 5760 offers a near bezel-free 17-inch screen with up to 4K resolution, multiple configuration options, an exceptional keyboard and very solid build quality. Downsides include a 720p webcam and moderate battery life.

SEE: Dell Precision 5760 Mobile Workstation review: Portable power, at a price

lenovo-thinkpad-p17-gen-2-770x433.jpg
3 of 14 Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 2

The ThinkPad P17 Gen 2 is a 17.3-inch mobile workstation that can be configured with some extremely high-end specifications. However, its lack of a touch screen option, large screen bezels, bulk and weight, moderate speakers and poor battery life do it no favours.

SEE: Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 2 review: A highly configurable old-school mobile workstation

asus-chromebook-cx9-770x433.jpg
4 of 14 Asus

Asus Chromebook CX9

This is an attractive and well-built Chromebook with nice design touches like the ErgoLift hinge and touchpad-integrated number pad. However, the higher-end models are expensive.

SEE: Asus Chromebook CX9 review: A capable but pricey business Chromebook

asus-expertbook-b1-b1500c-verdict.jpg
5 of 14 Asus

Asus ExpertBook B1 B1500

A versatile and potentially very capable business laptop. It's solidly built and offers plenty of connectivity. However, these plus points are offset by a 15.6-inch screen that's short on resolution and brightness, disappointing battery life, a basic speaker and an unrewarding keyboard.

SEE: Asus ExpertBook B1 B1500 review: A durable business laptop with excellent connections

huawei-mateview-thumb.jpg
6 of 14 Huawei

Huawei MateView

Huawei's MateView looks impressive, both in terms of its industrial design and by virtue of its high-quality, high-resolution display. It's not perfect, of course: the 3:2 aspect ratio may not work for some, wireless projection only works with Huawei phones, and it carries a premium price tag.

SEE: Huawei MateView review: An elegant and feature-rich 28-inch monitor

garmin-fenix-7x-sapphire-solar-11.jpg
7 of 14 palmsolo/ZDNet

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is not an inexpensive watch, but it may be the last wearable you need for years. It supports an exhaustive number of activities, lasts for weeks, has a big visible display, is built to last with luxury materials, and excels in just about every respect.

SEE: Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar review: Long battery life, useful LED light, fantastic build quality

garmin-venu-2-plus-2.jpg
8 of 14 palmsolo/ZDNet

Venu 2 Plus

With the addition of phone call support and hands-free voice assistants, the Venu 2 Plus could be considered a smartwatch. These new features, and the capability of the Garmin ecosystem, make the Venu 2 Plus an extremely compelling wearable.

SEE: Venu 2 Plus review: Garmin moves closer to a true smartwatch

garmin-epix-gen-2-17.jpg
9 of 14 palmsolo/ZDNet

Garmin Epix (2nd Gen)

People with smartwatches enjoy brilliant modern AMOLED displays, but with the Garmin Epix athletes no longer have to compromise on the display experience. There is still more from Garmin that can be added in a future Epix, but this one is our favorite sports watch of the past few years.

SEE: Epix (2nd Gen) review: Garmin's best modern GPS sports watch

garmin-instinct-2-solar-1.jpg
10 of 14 palmsolo/ZDNet

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

The Garmin Instinct 2 builds upon the success of the Instinct while slimming down a bit, offering a smaller option for more wrists, and supporting more than 240 bezel and band design combinations. It's one of the most significant software updates we have seen from Garmin.

SEE: Garmin Instinct 2 Solar review: Rugged, colorful, long lasting, and fit for all

sony-linkbuds-15.jpg
11 of 14 palmsolo/ZDNet

Sony LinkBuds

Sony is known for creating outstanding audio experiences with advanced noise-canceling technology. Its latest earbuds explore another element of audio with a design that lets you enjoy online audio while also hearing and interacting with the world around you.

SEE: Sony LinkBuds review: Unique open ring facilitates online and offline listening

aktiia-770x433.jpg
12 of 14 Aktiia

Aktiia 24/7 blood pressure monitor

Once it's set up and initialised, Aktiia's bracelet is comfortable and unobtrusive, and the companion smartphone app delivers blood pressure information quickly and efficiently.

SEE: Aktiia 24/7 blood pressure monitor review: Stalking the 'silent killer'

netgear-nighthawk-mr5200-770x433.jpg
13 of 14 Netgear

Netgear Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router

Like much of the Nighthawk family, the M5 carries a premium price. However, you do get premium performance to go with it. Paired with an unlimited data plan, it's a good alternative to fixed-line broadband, with the added option of being portable.

SEE: Netgear Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router review: Versatile portable connectivity

bluejay-sport-black-tan.jpg
14 of 14 Bluejay

Bluejay Sport

The $3,995 price is higher than other bikes we've tried, but for the customer who wants a bike for commuting or riding out on the trails, then it may be just right. The first Bluejay bikes were popular and sold well, so the Bluejay Sport is likely to appeal to customers as well. 

SEE: Bluejay Sport electric bike review: Vintage good looks with modern performance

