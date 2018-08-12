Zulu Audio wearable speakers: Enjoy high quality mobile audio safely

There are some solutions available today that do not require your ears to be plugged to enjoy audio, such as bone conduction devices. I've spent a couple of weeks with the new Zulu Audio wearable speakers and found them to be very effective while also providing excellent sound quality.

I prefer listening to music to motivate me, distract me from the pain, and keep me occupied on long runs. I also ride for many miles on trails, but don't ever wear earbuds while cycling because drivers and pedestrians are too dangerous while riding at high speeds. I also do not like to wear earbuds while running in the dark winter months so I can keep aware of animals and others who might cause problems while I'm running.