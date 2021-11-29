1 year of PlayStation Plus is on sale for 20% off on Cyber Monday

StackCommerce

Most modern games aren't just solo campaigns you can play on your own. To get the full scope of your favorite PlayStation games, you need PlayStation Plus. With PS Plus, you get more out of the games you have, including online play and cloud saving, along with a few other great features. For Cyber Monday, you can get a PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription for $47.99 (Reg. $59.99) with coupon code CMSAVE20.

PlayStation Plus doesn't just give you access to online gameplay, though that's one of its coolest features. You also get two free games every month. These are games like Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Knockout City. The titles you might have bought anyway can be added straight to your game library. And that library will expand every single month, so you'll always have something new to play. Games you may have already been thinking of buying can suddenly be yours for free. As long as you have your subscription, you have a near-endless supply of games to play.

Beyond the free games, you also get exclusive discounts on other games you can't get anywhere else. You can even get cloud storage to upload saved games and character profiles. You won't lose your playthroughs that have hundreds of hours just because something spilled on your console.

The best feature of PlayStation Plus is also the one that virtually every popular game relies on. Team up with friends or fight against strangers with endless online gaming in hundreds of titles. Some games are designed almost entirely to be played online, and the only way to get that feature is with PlayStation Plus.

For Cyber Monday, you can get PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription on sale for $47.99 (Reg. $59.99) with coupon code CMSAVE20. And you can use code PLAYSTATION2020 for $10 off. And if you're looking for something to take you away offline, check out these Black Friday Deals.