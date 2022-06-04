10 of the best refurbished tech products on sale

StackCommerce

There are countless ways to save money when shopping for computers and electronics. For example, if you don't mind some cosmetic damage, you should consider refurbished products. You could potentially find an excellent deal on a new laptop, tablet or Bluetooth speaker that functions like new, and you may save hundreds of dollars in the long run.

We've rounded up 10 refurbished products in excellent condition that you can use for work or play at prices far below their original stickers.

Apple MagSafe 1 Power Adapter (Refurbished)

This compact power adapter is an excellent pick, especially if you want a separate adapter for travel or the office, or even if you simply in case your current one fails. In addition, its Retail-Grade Refurbished rating means it will arrive in near-mint condition.

Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone: Grey (Certified Refurbished)

This drone is made to take stunning footage wherever you go, offering a 1152p video camera, 2K range, 30-minute flight time and all your favorite features. It also has a Grade "A" Refurbished rating, ensuring you'll get a near-mint condition product.

Dell Latitude 3189, 11.6" Touch Pentium N4200 4GB 128GB Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

Laptops are expensive, brand new, but what if you can purchase a Windows laptop with 128GB of fast SSD storage and an 11-hour battery for under $300? That's precisely what this Dell Latitude offers, along with a useful touchscreen display and pre-installed Windows 10 Pro license (a $299 value on its own). And its A-grade Refurbished rating guarantees it will be in near-mint condition.

Dell OptiPlex 7020 SFF i5-4570 8GB 500GB HDD Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

If you want a high-powered desktop CPU with a small footprint, look no further. It has respectable specs, including Windows 10 Professional, 500GB of storage, Ethernet and Wi-Fi. It's also in near-mint condition.

Dell Precision T3620 Tower i5-6500, 16GB 512GB SSD Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

This desktop PC contains a powerful CPU that can handle most of the multi-tasking you throw at it. It also has plenty of memory and storage and a graphics processor for light gaming and multimedia applications. It even comes with a keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi dongle in near-mint condition.

Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB: Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle

Get the last Apple iPad Mini model with a headphone jack with unlocked 4G connectivity and 128GB storage. This unit arrives in the original Apple box with a Lightning cable, wall charger, snap-on case and pre-installed tempered glass with a B-grade refurbished rating. It's a huge favorite, with customers rating it five stars!

Altec Lansing HydraBlast Everything Proof Bluetooth Speaker (Certified Refurbished)



This portable waterproof speaker is made for partying, with 20 hours of playtime off a single charge and 11 LED light modes plus strobe lights. Certified refurbished to work and look like new, it features wireless charging and even floats!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB: Silver (Refurbished)

When every ounce counts, it's hard to beat a MacBook Air that weighs less than three pounds yet has all the power and storage you need to stream entertainment or get your work done. With a Grade B refurbished rating, expect some light scuffing, scratches or dents on the exterior; everything else should function as good as new!

Apple iPad Pro 9.7", 128GB: Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

Get all the advantages of an iPad Pro -- and there are plenty -- for under $300. This refurbished model features a beautiful wide touchscreen, plenty of storage and even HD cameras for on-the-go photography and FaceTime calls.

HP EliteBook 840 G6 14" Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished)

Designed specifically for mobile professionals, this laptop offers high portability without sacrificing performance. It has enterprise-level PC protection pre-configured for small to medium-sized businesses and is in near-mint condition.

