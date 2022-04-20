Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Save up to $2,000 on airfare with an $89 Dollar Flight Club subscription

No matter which class you fly, you can save big on domestic and international flights with this lifetime subscription.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Travel is increasing around the world, so it's the perfect time to hear about all the amazing airfare deals you can score. With a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ membership, you can save up to $2,000 on flights at home and abroad in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes. 

No one has time to hunt for bargains 24/7. Luckily, Dollar Flight club can do it for you. With a lifetime subscription, you shouldn't have to worry about scoring affordable tickets to your dream vacations. Instead, you simply choose your home airports, keep an eye on the inbox to see the deals roll in, then choose the ones you like best. You can find domestic, international, and even Mistake Fares. 

The Premium Plus subscription comes with other advantages as well. For example, you'll receive perks and discounts of up to 50% off from Dollar Flight Club's partners, including Acanela Expeditions, Babbel, and more. You'll also have access to a wide variety of expert travel tips to make your excursions more enjoyable. Plus, instant email alerts allow you to book your flights from any of your devices. 

You may encounter fares like an Economy round trip to Madrid for just $330, a Premium Economy round trip to Panama at $439, or a round trip to Casablanca in Business Class for $1,710. Then, you can simply pack your travel camera drone, don your noise-canceling earbuds, and go. 

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription

$99 at ZDNet Academy

If anyone knows the value of travel savings, it's The Points Guy, who shares, "We use Dollar Flight Club's deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we've found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want."

New users can start crossing bucket list destinations off with a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription. This unlimited membership usually costs $1,690, but during our Spring Savings sale, you can sign up for just $89 using coupon code SPRING10. Only interested in Economy flights? You can also use the coupon to get $10 off a Premium subscription, dropping the price to just $39.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments