5 ways ChatGPT can make parenting easier this summer

Parenting is already hard enough during the school year but if your kids are staying home this summer, you may be wondering how to entertain their minds for the better part of three months.
With my kids being so young and me working from home, I'm always open to new ideas on things to keep them occupied that are also fun and challenging. And that's when I turn to ChatGPT.
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that is capable of generating text on command and delivering its results in a conversational style.
ChatGPT has become popular for anything from writing code and creating apps to writing cover letters and Excel formulas. In my case, it's also come up with creative ideas for my kids.
ChatGPT may not have access to the internet, but it is capable of compiling a list for fun things using pantry staples. You can either give the AI chatbot a list of the ingredients you have in your pantry or ask it for a more generic list of ideas.
Simply asking ChatGPT to give you a list of science experiments that you can do at home will provide ways to keep your kids entertained.
If have a crafty kid at home (like I do), you might struggle to get your creative juices flowing to keep them entertained while school's out. But that's where you can lean on ChatGPT and think of it as the most knowledgeable resource for craft ideas.
ChatGPT can help you and your youngster come up with lots of ideas, no matter what the theme. You just have to ask the right way.
One of ChatGPT's greatest features is that it will do (mostly) what you tell it to do. I love using it to answer my kids' hard questions -- such as simple words they want explained, but you suddenly blank on how to define them.
ChatGPT has helped me answer things like 'what is shame?' and 'what are values?', without me trying miserably to fumble for an answer.
The key to success is to ask ChatGPT to answer your question like it's chatting with a young kid. For example, I asked 'explain what values are like I'm five years old'.
If your kid is old enough to read and type, and you're comfortable letting them use ChatGPT with your supervision, you can also ask the AI chatbot to challenge them with some riddles or logic puzzles.
Alternatively, if your kid is younger, or you don't want to give them access to ChatGPT on their own, you can just ask the AI chatbot to give you some logic puzzle ideas to use with them.
If you're planning a soirée, BBQ, or playdate this summer, you can count on ChatGPT to come up with some games to keep the kids entertained.
Simply describe what you're working with, ask for some game ideas, and lean on the AI chatbot for creativity.
As you come up with ways to brighten up the summer for your kids, take advantage of the power that AI tools can give you -- and make your life a little easier, too.