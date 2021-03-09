Abode launches $35 Abode Cam 2 security camera

Image: Abode

Abode on Tuesday announced its latest product, a $35 smart security camera. Abode offers a complete home security system that includes cameras, motion sensor, and door or window sensors.

However, before Tuesday, the only camera listed in the Abode shop was the $199.99 Outdoor Smart Camera.

With the addition of the Abode Cam 2, the company gives its subscribers and those who are new to the platform an inexpensive option. To be clear, you don't need to have an Abode security system in order to use the Cam 2, but if you do, it'll integrate directly with your security system.

The Cam 2 is capable of 1080p with an IP65-rated housing, which will allow you to place it inside or outside, even if it's exposed to the occasional rain or snowstorm. There's a built-in Starlight sensor that brings full-color night vision to the Cam 2, allowing you to see what's happening in a dark room or in front of your house at night.

You don't have to sign up for a paid Abode plan to use the camera. You'll still be able to view live video, and you'll also receive motion alerts on your phone. However, in order to use Smart Detect with person detection and 24/7 video recording (the Cam 2 can detect motion), you'll need to sign up for one of Abode's monitoring plans.

The standard plan is $6 a month or $60 per year and includes seven days of video storage. The premium plan is $20 a month or $200 a year and includes 30 days of video storage. Abode says it will add package and pet detection later this year. The latter plan is more geared toward users who have a complete Abode security system, and not just a single camera.

The camera doesn't support Apple's HomeKit platform, but it will work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The design of the Cam 2 reminds me of the $20 Wyze Cam , another reasonably priced camera. Only instead of cloud storage, you can use the microSD card slot to store video locally.

The $29.99 price is an introductory price for pre-orders. After the promotion ends, the Cam 2 will cost $34.99.

Abode expects the camera to begin shipping in April. To learn more about the Cam 2 or order one for yourself, make sure to visit Abode's site.