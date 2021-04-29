Accenture acquires French cybersecurity firm Openminded

Accenture has announced its intention to acquire French cybersecurity firm Openminded.

Announced on Thursday, the services and consultancy company said the purchase will expand the Accenture security arm's presence in France and into Europe as a whole.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Openminded provides cybersecurity services including management, consultancy, and cloud & infrastructure solutions with a focus on risk analysis, remediation, and regulatory compliance.

Openminded reported a €19 million turnover during the 2020 financial year. The company has roughly 105 employees and 120 clients including Sephora, Talan, and Thales.

Once the deal has been finalized, Openminded's staff will join Accenture Security's existing workforce.

"Joining forces with Accenture is a great opportunity for our teams and our clients," commented Hervé Rousseau, Openminded founder and CEO. "The alliance of our talent and capabilities perfectly leverages our expertise and would allow us to deliver on a global scale. Today, the fight against cyberattacks requires the implementation of the most advanced technologies, as well as the human resources to make them efficient."

The deal is subject to standard closing conditions.

Earlier this month, Accenture acquired cloud analytics firm Core Compete. The vendor leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide managed services, cloud data warehousing, data analysis tools, and SAS on cloud services.

The latest acquisition builds upon the purchase of Businet System, Real Protect, and Wolox this year, among other companies.

Previous and related coverage

