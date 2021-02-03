Accenture buys Future State, Imaginea in acquisition spree

Accenture has carried on its acquisition spree with the purchase of Future State and Imaginea.

This week, so far, the Dublin, Ireland-based conglomerate has announced the acquisition of three companies: Future State, Imaginea, and Businet System.

The first purchase, made public on February 1, was that of Imaginea, an engineering company based in Mountain View, California. Imaginea specializes in cloud-native products and platforms and provides consultancy services to over 200 clients seeking to move to the cloud.

This acquisition adds roughly 1,350 employees skilled in cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services, Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform to Accenture's workforce.

Accenture intends to harness this talent pool to expand Cloud First, an initiative launched in September 2020 with a $3 billion investment. The company says the service will "help clients across all industries rapidly become "cloud-first" businesses and accelerate their digital transformation to realize greater value at speed and scale."

On February 2, Accenture said it had acquired Businet System, a Tokyo, Japan-based company that specializes in cloud e-commerce solutions for retail and clothing clients. The small firm has developed an order management system that leans on the software-as-a-service (SaaS) Salesforce Commerce Cloud solution.

On the same day, the tech giant also announced the acquisition of Future State -- and the purchase appears to be based on improving Accenture's human resources in the innovation and consultancy sector.

Headquartered in Oakland, CA, Future State is a 75-person team in business development with a focus on life sciences, consumer goods, coaching, and management consultancy. Future State has received notice for its work in promoting corporate social responsibility.

"The clients we work with are changing the world, and that kind of innovation doesn't happen using standard models, nor does it happen by standing still," said Shannon Adkins, Future State CEO. "Joining Accenture enables us to scale our value proposition by unleashing the unique talents of our design-thinkers and design-doers to help more clients pursue their extraordinary visions that aim to positively impact the world."

The acquisitions are subject to regulatory approval. The financial terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

