Accenture acquires cloud analytics firm Core Compete

Accenture said Wednesday that it has acquired Core Compete, a cloud analytics firm focused on the supply chain, retail and financial services industries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture plans to merge Core Compete's team of more than 260 professionals with its Applied Intelligence practice, which aims to help enterprises execute cloud-based data and AI strategies.

"Over the past year we've seen cloud adoption increase, enabling organizations to unlock the enterprise value from data and AI strategy at speed," said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence. "Core Compete's approach to cloud analytics transformation helps us further accelerate time to value for our clients, giving them the right tools, strategy and talent to reap the full benefits of being data-driven."

There's been a flurry of M&A activity at Accenture so far this year. In January the company announced its acquisition of Brazilian security firm Real Protect, followed days later by its purchase of Argentinean cloud native and agile development company Wolox.

The Wolox deal was meant to bolster Accenture's new business unit called Cloud First, in which the company plans to invest $3 billion over three years to enable customers to move to the cloud and digitize operations. Accenture is betting that it can grow its cloud revenue faster via software as a service, platform services and migrating customers to cloud infrastructure and applications.

On February 2, Accenture said it had acquired Businet System, a Tokyo, Japan-based company that specializes in cloud e-commerce solutions for retail and clothing clients. The small firm has developed an order management system that leans on the software-as-a-service Salesforce Commerce Cloud solution.

On the same day, the tech giant also announced the acquisition of Future State -- and the purchase appears to be based on improving Accenture's human resources in the innovation and consultancy sector.

In terms of analytics, data and AI acquisitions, Accenture has also recently bought Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights and End-to-End Analytics in the US.