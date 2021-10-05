Acer announces handful of new Windows 11 laptops, including eco-friendly Aspire Vero

At least one PC maker is using the launch of Microsoft's Windows 11 as the opportunity to roll out new laptops that ship with the new operating system already installed. Acer has launched new laptops -- three available starting today -- that cover a range of portable computing needs -- both for end users and for the planet.

With the Aspire Vero, Acer is making sustainability a major selling point with a EPEAT-certified Silver system that possesses a chassis that's made from 30-percent recycled plastic and uses no paint in its design. Its packaging is 100-percent recyclable, with the materials from the box able to be reassembled into a computer stand for the Vero. While the industry's environmental commitment has been questioned over the years, Acer's new laptop joins efforts from HP and Microsoft in trying to present more eco-friendly options for those interested in computing with sustainability in mind.

The Vero is currently available in two configurations: The $699.99 base unit comes with the latest Intel Core i5-1155G7 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage, while an $899.99 version features a Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU and doubles the memory and storage capacity of the base model. Both rely on Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics to help power a 15.6-inch full HD display and include a USB 3.2 Type-C Port, Wi-Fi 6, Trusted Platform Module security, and a keyboard where the "R" and "E" keys are reversed to emphasize terms like "recycle" and "reuse."

Acer has added a new Windows 11 configuration to its ultraportable, germophobic Swift 5 lineup with the poetically named SF514-55TA-77WW. Despite weighing over a pound less than the Vero at just 2.3 pounds, the new Swift 5 is more powerful with the Core i7-1165G7 processor to go with 16 gigs of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. At $1,099, it's also pricier, though Acer claims double the battery life (15 hours) and includes an antimicrobial coating over the Swift 5's chassis and 14-inch full HD display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Rounding out Acer's Windows 11 laptops announcement are a pair of new configurations of its Nitro 5 gaming notebook, both expected in the middle of October. The N515-57-536Q is more budget friendly at $769.99 and smaller with a 15.6-inch full HD screen coupled with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 256GB SSD. Gamers looking more for a desktop replacement could consider the AN515-54-79L1, which bumps things up to a 17.3-inch screen, doubles the RAM, boosts storage to 1TB, and upgrades to a GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU for a heftier $1,199.99 price.