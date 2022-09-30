If you want a portable touchscreen monitor, Desklab's is $411 off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
The touchscreen has probably been the biggest UI innovation in the last 50 years, so much so that we often take it for granted. And yet, when it comes time to work, many of us resign ourselves to the same old non-interactive monitor screens. Desklab plans to change that with an external touchscreen that's responsive, clear, and adaptive to changing light conditions.
If you've never used a touchscreen for work, this one makes the transition easy. It's slim enough to stow in most laptop bags and weighs in at just under a pound and a half, which means you can take it nearly anywhere.
In addition, the monitor comes with 3.5 mm auxiliary ports and USB-C and HDMI connectors, so you can easily hook it up to your tablet, laptop, desktop, or even your phone. There's no software setup required, either — simply plug it in and enjoy the view. Verified customer Gary E. shared, "I found this product to be functional and fantastic with more than enough inputs to connect to virtually any laptop, tablet or other device."
That view is impressive, even if you're just using the monitor as a bonus screen or watching movies. The 4K resolution is crystal clear, and the screen has anti-glare capabilities that keep that clarity consistent outdoors or in. The built-in speakers deliver impressive sound, and if you paair the monitor with a kickstand, you can prop it up in seconds. Finally, the touchscreen's compatibility could be a gamechanger for presentations, multitasking at work, or even gaming with the Nintendo Switch.
Both Apple and Windows gave the Desklab solid reviews, and it's even more attractive at its current price point. ZDNet readers can get the Desklab 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $289.99, down from $700.