Adobe acquires 3D texture firm Allegorithmic

Adobe on Wednesday announced that it has acquired 3D texture company Allegorithmic as it aims to bring more video and motion graphics tools to creative cloud. Allegorithmic's key product is Substance, a subscription-based suite of texture design tools widely used by video game creators, visual effects artists and graphic designers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Adobe said it plans to integrate Allegorithmic's tools, via subscription, into various parts of Creative Cloud. Allegorithmic CEO and founder, Sebastien Deguy, is set to take a leadership role as VP of 3D and Immersive, driving Adobe's broader 3D design efforts.

On the Allegorithmic side, Adobe said it plans to accelerate the company's product roadmap and go-to-market strategy to reach enterprises, SMBs and consumers. Allegorithmic already has a substantial client base spread across gaming, film, television, e-commerce, automotive, architecture, design and advertising. Some of the big brands using its Substance tools include Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, BMW, Ikea, and Louis Vuitton.

For Adobe, the purchase lines up with its continued investment in creative tools, as well as its acquisition-based approach to bringing new technologies into its portfolio.

"Historically Adobe has provided solutions that support photography, illustration, animation, video and 3D design so this is consistent with their investment in creative tools," said Christopher Ross, senior analyst for Gartner. "Adobe is already actively supporting the augmented reality creation space through the Adobe Dimension product and Project Aero. As with other Adobe acquisitions, it will be important to watch how effectively and seamlessly the Allegorithmic is integrated into the Adobe Creative Suite."

