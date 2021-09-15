Adobe adds payment services via PayPal to its Adobe Commerce platform

Adobe said it is launching Payment Services for Adobe Commerce to add native payments to its customers' digital storefronts.

The effort takes Adobe into a crowded payment space, but customers will be able to manage payments directly from their Adobe Commerce Admin without integration with third-party payment providers.

PayPal Commerce Platform is powering Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, which will be available by the end of the year. Magento Open Source customers will also have access to the payment services. Adobe acquired Magento Commerce in 2018 and has been steadily building its commerce platform since.

Payment Services for Adobe Commerce includes:

The ability to accept and process payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo. Merchants can also use PayPal's pay later tools.

An integrated payment experience where all payment and transaction data is available in Adobe Commerce Admin.

Competitive processing fees.

Advanced financial reporting, including processed volume, order flow, payment balance and transaction-level reporting.

Separately, Adobe said Yahoo ConnectID would be integrated into the Adobe Experience Platform. This partnership is aimed at creating custom audience segments based on first-party data instead of third party cookies.