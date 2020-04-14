Adobe releases AI-powered product recommendations tool in Magento Commerce

Adobe said Tuesday that its AI-powered product recommendations tool is now generally available in Magento Commerce. The feature, first announced in October, allows merchants to analyze shopper behavior in order to generate highly personalized recommendations, which can be added to relevant store pages via widgets and flexible APIs.

Adobe said the feature is particularly useful for merchants during this time of stay-at-home orders and social distancing. The novel coronavirus pandemic has shut down physical retail but e-commerce in the US is booming. Adobe Analytics data suggests that overall e-commerce traffic was up 25% in March, nearly matching what's typically seen for Black Friday ad Cyber Monday.

"While e-commerce has carried the torch for overall economic growth the past couple of years, it has become even more relevant during these unprecedented times," said Jason Woosely, VP of Commerce Product and Platform for Adobe. "Faced with this reality, brands both big and small are now prioritizing investments in digital commerce technologies to ensure that they're offering compelling, frictionless shopping experiences to their customers."

Powered by Adobe Sensei, product recommendations offers merchants a choice between various "Recommendation Types" that are placed across their storefront. Recommendation types included are Trending, Viewed-Viewed, Viewed-Bought, More Like This, Most Purchased, and Recommended For You, for example.

The product recommendations feature is available for Magento Commerce merchants at no additional cost starting today via the Magento Marketplace. The feature is compatible with merchants on Magento Commerce 2.3 and up.

