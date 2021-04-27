Adobe debuts new commerce tools, financing program for merchants

Adobe on Tuesday announced new capabilities for its recently rebranded Adobe Commerce platform that aim to extend the intelligence of features like Product Recommendations and Live Search, and more deeply integrate Adobe Sign into the checkout process. The company is also launching a new finance offering that lets Adobe Commerce merchants apply for working capital loans.

First up, Adobe Commerce, formerly Magento Commerce, will receive new Sensei-powered search and recommendation features. The new Live Search feature lets merchants add "searchandising" capabilities to their website, which gives their customers personalized search-as-they-type results that become smarter over time.

Meanwhile, enhancements to Adobe's Product Recommendations feature aim to incorporate more B2B buying scenarios into the recommendation rules. The improvement is meant to take into account the nuances of a B2B buyer's purchasing behavior and then adapt the recommendations based on their area of focus.

Adobe also announced an upcoming integration between Adobe Commerce and Adobe Sign meant to make e-signing a more natural part of the checkout process. Adobe Commerce merchants will be able to integrate Adobe Sign into their storefront by downloading the Adobe Sign extension in the Magento Marketplace, Adobe said. The feature is scheduled to roll out globally in the second half of this year.

As for the financing service, Adobe is partnering with Wayflyer to provide access to their financing solution via an extension for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source merchants. Adobe said the new financing option will provide merchants with access to working capital loans meant to help them improve and scale their online businesses. The loans can also be leveraged by qualifying legacy Magento merchants to upgrade to the latest Adobe Commerce platform.

