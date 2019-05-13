Adobe intros Commerce Cloud integrations with Google, Amazon and PayPal

Adobe on Monday introduced a slew of new features for Commerce Cloud, including integrations with Google, Amazon and PayPal. The software giant said the latest batch of updates, timed to Adobe's Imagine conference taking place this week, focuses on SMBs and mid-market retailers and closing the gap between customers, sales channels and experiences.

Commerce Cloud, part of Adobe's Experience Cloud, builds on Adobe's $1.68 billion acquisition of Magento last May and functions as a fully managed cloud-based version of the Magento platform integrated with the rest of Adobe's cloud suite.

Key new features include the launch of a Google Shopping Ads Channel for Magento Commerce and Magento Open source 2.2.4 and later. The channel directly integrates with Google Merchant Center and Google Ads, letting Magento merchants manage advertising campaigns and reporting across the Google network right from the Magento admin.

Adobe is also rolling out an Amazon Sales Channel, which aims to help merchants expand their footprint to the Amazon marketplace. Similar to the Google integration, the Amazon Sales Channel lets merchants integrate their catalog and manage listings from the Magento admin dashboard. The integration also establishes a bi-directional data flow to bolster inventory management.

Meanwhile, Adobe is extending its analytics platform to Magento via a new Experience Platform Launch Extension. The company said the development gives brands the ability to deploy the tag management required to enable data flow between Magento Commerce and Adobe Analytics in a matter of minutes.

Additionally, Adobe is integrating its Progressive Web Applications (PWA) Studio with PayPal's Braintree. The PWA Studio is meant to help retailers build online stores that perform with an app-like experience, and ultimately boost conversion rates. With the Braintree integration, merchants and developers can begin processing debit and credit transactions with an established gateway.

"We are as invested as ever in the mid-market" said Jason Woosley, VP of Commerce Product and Platform for Adobe. "We are continuing to invest in additional resources and capabilities to drive real revenue and profit growth for our mid-market merchants across channels."

