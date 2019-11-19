Adobe announces end of support for Acrobat, Reader 2015

Adobe's cloud pivot: What we've learned A decade ago, Adobe bought Omniture in a deal that revolved around creativity, content and data merging. It sounded a bit nutty at the time, but turned out to be one of enterprise software's best bets. Read more: https://zd.net/2Lxtpzf

Adobe has announced the end of support for Adobe Acrobat and Reader 2015.

On April 7, 2020, support will finish for these versions of the PDF reader and creation software, keeping in line with the tech giant's position to withdraw support after a maximum of five years of general availability.

Once April passes, Adobe will "no longer provides technical support, including product and/or security updates, for all derivatives of a product or product version (e.g., localized versions, minor upgrades, operating systems, dot and double-dot releases, and connector products)," the company says.

Most importantly, this means that no security patches will be issued for vulnerabilities. Adobe frequently releases fixes for its software range, including Flash, Reader, Acrobat, and more, and without these updates, users may be placing their systems at risk of compromise.

This month's patch update included patches for critical vulnerabilities in Illustrator CC and Media Encoder. Adobe Bridge CC and Adobe Animate CC also received security updates.

While organizations are often able to negotiate extended support in order to secure additional time to upgrade, consumers need to consider upgrading to Adobe Acrobat DC and Adobe Acrobat Reader DC before the deadline.

In related news, last week Adobe announced a series of improvements to the Experience Platform, including new tools to boost data governance.

The platform is able to pull data from external sources via APIs, marketing tools based on machine learning are on offer, and the data handling upgrades have been launched to assist users in meeting usage policies and regulatory requirements.

