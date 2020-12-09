Adobe launches AI tools to track omnichannel, spot anomalies quicker

Adobe

Adobe launched a series of artificial intelligence enhancements for its Customer Journey Analytics designed to spot anomalies in areas such as shopping carts and add context to solve problems.

The company's Customer Journey Analytics is part of Adobe Analytics. Adobe competes with the likes of Salesforce to be the hub of customer data with its Experience Platform.

The goal of the AI tools is to combine data from repositories as wide ranging as point-of-sale to website and apps to call center and loyalty programs.

John Bates, director of product management at Adobe Analytics, said "enterprises are collecting thousands of different metrics and these tools aim to get the signal through the noise."

Adobe outlined the following enhancements via its Sensei AI and machine learning platform.

Anomaly Detection, which is available now, in Customer Journey Analytics. Typically, Adobe Anomaly Detection was used for website activity. By adding it to Customer Journey Analytics, enterprises can better track links between multiple channels such as customer support and mobile apps.

Contribution Analysis, which is in sneak preview, brings root causes to the fore so enterprises can track engagement and the reason it has fallen or spiked. Bates said Contribution Analysis is developed to democratize the data science needed to connect dots between channels and outcomes.

Intelligent Alerts, also in sneak preview, aims to uncover what Adobe calls unknown unknowns, or data and insights that will be surfaced without asking. Bates added that Intelligent Alerts will be able to leverage the voice of a customer and specific feedback and combine it with web site data for omnichannel analysis.

