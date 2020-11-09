Adobe to buy marketing software firm Workfront for $1.5 billion

Adobe said Monday that it has signed a deal to acquire marketing software firm Workfront for $1.5 billion. Adobe plans to integrate Workfront's capabilities with Experience Cloud, its platform focused on marketing customization, content delivery, data, analytics, commerce, advertising and customer journeys.

Workfront's software and APIs are used by marketers to manage content, plan and track marketing campaigns, and execute workflows across teams.

In addition to its core work management platform, Workfront's products include Align, a strategy and planning platform; Fusion, an integration platform; and the Workfront Scenario Planner.

Adobe said the combination of Workfront and Experience Cloud will bring efficiency, collaboration, and productivity gains to marketing teams.

"The combination of Adobe and Workfront will further accelerate Adobe's leadership in customer experience management, providing a pioneering solution that spans the entire lifecycle of digital experiences, from ideation to activation," said Anil Chakravarthy, head of Adobe's digital experience unit.

Adobe said the Workfront platform has 3,000 customers and one million users, predominately in the enterprise. Workfront and Adobe say they have around 1,000 mutual clients, including Deloitte, Under Armour, Nordstrom, Prudential Financial, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot.

Workfront CEO Alex Shootman will continue to lead the Workfront team, reporting to Chakravarthy, once the deal closes.

