Adobe updates Sign with Government ID Authentication feature

Adobe on Tuesday released new updates to Adobe Sign focused on digital onboarding and enrollment, including what the company is calling an "industry-first" feature that aims to increase signer security using a smartphone and a selfie.

The new signer identification feature is called Government ID Authentication, and it lets users snap a photo of their driver's license or passport as a form of digital ID authentication. Adobe's machine learning software authenticates the ID card's security features automatically and verifies the signer's identity.

The feature is targeted to banking and financial services companies, where e-signatures require more stringent identity verification before providing digital onboarding services.

Adobe is also touting new and expanded integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Talent and ServiceNow HR Service Delivery. Adobe said Sign is the first and only e-signature service to integrate with those platforms.

Adobe also announced that Adobe Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader on Windows now support Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) for higher document security in PDFs. This new support integration makes Acrobat DC the preferred PDF viewer for MIP, Adobe said.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Adobe updates Document Cloud with collaborative PDF reviews

The revamped Adobe DC also brings an expansion of Adobe Sign and touch-enabled PDF editing on mobile devices.

Adobe adds new email marketing features to Campaign

The software giant said the cloud update aims to serve the roughly 50 percent of consumers that say they still prefer to receive brand offers via email.

Adobe brings new AI features to Experience platform

The features draw upon Adobe's Sensei AI framework to let businesses analyze customer datasets, improve mobile experiences, and create custom data models.

Use Windows, macOS? Don't be hacked by PDF, patch these critical Adobe flaws now

Update your Adobe PDF today before hackers exploit one of dozens of remote code execution critical flaws.