AI Edge X: The first 4G Industrial Gateway for AI on the Edge

UP Bridge the Gap, a brand of AAEON Europe, has unveiled AI Edge X, which is the first 4G CE-RED certified Gateway powered by Intel Atom x7-E3950 and Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU.

The idea behind the AI Edge X is to bridge the gap between the edge and the cloud in order to make accelerated vision features available where it is not feasible to offload the workload to the cloud because of latency, network bandwidth, reliability, or security reasons.

The AI Edge X has been built with applications such as building automation, access control, video-surveillance, quality control, intelligence retail, and industrial safety in mind.

Here are the tech specs for the AI Edge X:

Industrial chassis for 0-60 degrees operation

Intel Atom x7-E3950

Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU

8GB RAM DDR4

64 GB eMMC

WiFi 802.11 AC 2T2R

Bluetooth 4.2

Twin Gigabit Ethernet

HMDI + DP

3 USB 3.0, 1 USB 3.0 OTG

4G Modem

The Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU is the most efficient vision processing unit on offer with respect to Performance/$/Watt, opening up the possibility for deep-learning and computing vision algorithms at the edge.

The AI Edge X is currently available for pre-order, priced at $629, with delivery starting December 2018. The UP AI Vision X Developer Kit, which includes UP Squared and AI Core X, will also be available early December 2018.

