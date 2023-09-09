AirPods Pro with USB-C sound great, but where's the love for other AirPods models, Apple?

Apple

Ahead of Apple's announcement of the iPhone 15 next week, rumors are swirling that the new iPhone won't be the only Apple product getting a USB-C makeover.

It's been speculated that Apple will rerelease the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a USB-C charging port.

However, according to Bloomberg, the base model AirPods and the high-end AirPods Max won't be USB-C compatible until sometime next year. And the likelihood of Apple reproducing its last-gen iPhones for the sake of a charging port is slim. Very slim.

In addition to missing out on USB-C charging compatibility, AirPods Max and base model AirPods are also missing out on the new iOS 17 features coming to AirPods Pro: Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.

The most likely reason for this is because they use Apple's H1 chip, the same chip found in all three generations of the base model AirPods. The AirPods Pro (2nd generation), on the contrary, use Apple's updated H2 chip and are the only Apple headphones equipped with the newer processor.

The AirPods Max relied on a companion case to switch between sleep and active modes. Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Still, it's disappointing to see more expensive audio options like the AirPods Max be left behind when it comes to feature upgrades.

But Apple always throws a curveball during its seasonal launch events, so I'm hopeful that we'll get some more positive AirPods news on Tuesday.

You can keep up with our extensive event coverage all week and live-stream the event on Apple's website and YouTube channel.