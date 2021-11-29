AirTrunk powers up first data centre campus in Japan

Image: AirTrunk

AirTrunk has opened its first data centre in Japan to support the growing number of companies in the country shifting into the cloud.

Dubbed TOK1, the facility is in the Inzai Chiba Prefecture and has a total capacity to scale to over 300MW across and seven buildings and 13 hectares. The initial phases will provide more than 60MW of capacity.

The campus will be powered by dedicated onsite 66kV substations, the company said, adding it also features "solar-ready" roof, equipped to add 4,000 square metres of solar panels that could generate nearly 1 million kWh per year.

"The opening of TOK1 in the Tokyo region marks a major milestone for AirTrunk as we bring our market-leading speed, scale, efficiency, and reliability to Japan, supporting the country's digital transformation," AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Kuda said.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be bringing online a hyperscale data centre of this size. Large technology companies, as well as enterprise looking to migrate from on-premise to the cloud, can now leverage the scale, security, connectivity, and efficiencies of this world-class facility."

The opening comes after the company first signalled its entry into Japan last September.

TOK1 is AirTrunk's sixth hyperscale data centre in operation joining SYD1, SYD2, and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, and HKG1 in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, the company announced a third facility in Sydney. The SYD3 will boast more than 320MW of capacity spread across 8.3 hectares. It will be located nearby SYD1.

Elsewhere, Macquarie Telecom recently boasted that it has so far deployed its SD-WAN services to 6,000 sites across Australia, less than four years since it was launched.

According to Macquarie Telecom, its services are being provided to businesses such as Guild Group, Civic Disability Services, and Konica Minolta.

In reaching this milestone the Australian company is now aiming to double its SD-WAN sites to 12,000 in what it believes would take half the time. To ensure that happens, Macquarie Telecom said it plans to hire additional staff in areas including engineering, customer service, and marketing.

Aussie Broadband has also announced it has partnered with South Australian-based data centre YourDC to roll out 112km of 360-core dark fibre throughout the greater Adelaide metropolitan area. This will see the fibre connect YourDC's Edinburgh Parks facility in the north and Hawthorn in the south, with six points of interconnect located at St Marys, Edwardstown, Prospect, Greenfields, Elizabeth, and Modbury.

The fibre build will provide businesses up to 10Gbps access and up to 100Gbps for specialist applications, according to Aussie Broadband. The build is due to be completed by early next year.

