All major antivirus vendors will continue to support Windows 7 post EOL

Most antivirus programs will receive Windows 7 support for at least two more years.

Windows 7

All the major antivirus software makers plan to continue supporting their products past the Windows 7 end of life (EOL) date.

Most vendors, with a few exceptions, have confirmed that their products will continue to run on Windows 7 systems for at least two years, until 2022, ensuring that Windows 7 users have security products at their disposal to protect their systems.

These antivirus products are direly needed as Microsoft has stopped providing free security updates for the Windows 7 OS, which reached its official EOL two weeks ago, on January 14, 2020.

The only ones who are still eligible for Windows 7 security updates are enterprise customers, however, this program, known as the Extended Security Updates (ESU), is only available for selected businesses and comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), along with all home consumers, are not elligible for the Windows 7 ESU program, meaning they'll have to look into installing an antivirus software in order to ward off attacks and malware strains that may try to take advantage of new Windows 7 bugs.

Remaining on Windows 7 without signing up for ESU incurs significant security risks. Microsoft has advised companies to migrate to Windows 10 and has started nagging Windows 7 users to do so using pop-ups and fullscreen adverts starting last year.

The table below lists all the top antivirus vendors and the time their antivirus software packages will be supported on Windows 7.

The table was compiled by AV-TEST, a German antivirus testing laboratory, which took advantage of its connections in the antivirus industry and inquired each vendor about its plans in regards to Windows 7 support.

ManufacturerSupport information
AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
Avira Support ends in November 2022 - further details
Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
FireEye No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021
G Data No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Ikarus No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
K7 Computing No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 - further details
Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) - further details
Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Sophos Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021
Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
TotalAV No end of support announced, at least 1 year
Trend Micro No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
