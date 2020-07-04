All the best July 4th tech sales and deals happening this weekend

GlassesUSA: 65% off frames, free lenses
Retailers will turn any holiday into a sale event, and July 4th is no different. Americans love to spend Independence Day barbecuing, setting fireworks off, and shopping. But, this year, many of us are social distancing, which means online shopping is the only safe thing we can do over the long weekend. Luckily, there's plenty of deals to be found on tech.
So, we're rounding up the best sales and deals we could find. Happy Fourth!
SimpliSafe security system
Save 30%
Until July 7, you can save 30% on any SimpliSafe security system and get a free SimpliCam security camera. No discount code required. Kits start at $160 for The Foundation and go up to $342 for the Haven. You can also build your own system and get the discount, too.View Now at Simplisafe
Acer site-wide sale
Save 20% with a promo code
Acer is offering a site-wide 20% discount on nearly everything from its online store, including laptops, monitors, desktops, accessories, and more. Just apply the code JULY2020 at checkout.View Now at Acer
Apple HomePod
Save $100
Apple's smart speaker is frequently on sale -- but, hey, a $100 savings is still a deal. Plus, Apple is notoriously stingy when it comes to discounting its products, and so it's not easy to find Apple deals at other retailers either, including Best Buy.$199 at Best Buy
TCL 8 Series 65-inch Roku TV
Save $600
This TCL TV sold for $1,600 when it debuted six months ago. CNET called it "one of the best TVs you can buy." Now, you can save $600 at Best Buy. It's a 4K UHD TV with HDR and built-in Roku.$1,000 at Best Buy
GlassesUSA: 65% off frames, free lenses
Or buy one pair of glasses, get another pair free
Get your next pair of glasses -- even prescription -- at a discount from GlassesUSA.com.
It is celebrating Independence Day with three different offers. You can get 65% off a pair of frames, free lenses, and free shipping (use discount code USA65 at checkout). Or you can buy one set of frames, get another free with free shipping (Use discount code BOGOFREE). Lastly, you can get 25% off your entire order and free shipping when you get a pair of contact lenses (use discount code CONTACT25 at checkout).View Now at GlassesUSA
Hydrow Rower
Save $100 and get a free $80 mat
For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Hydrow and get a free mat.
Hydrow is a high-end smart rower with a 22-inch full HD screen. You can use it during quarantine to improve your core and your upper body strength while engaging in low-impact, high-intensity cardio. It's truly a fantastic calorie-burning exercise.$2,099 at Hydrow
Ring with free Echo Dot
Save $50
Ring's second-gen Video Doorbell is $80 at Amazon. It also comes with a free Echo Dot. This bundle is great if you want a battery-powered video doorbell and a smart speaker together.$80 at Amazon
Bowflex Max Total Trainer
Save $200 with promo code
We mentioned the BowflexThe Bowflex Max Total Trainer in our top fitness gear for those of you who work and workout from home. Currently. it's $200 off when you use discount code FREEDOM20 at checkout. It's equipped with a touchscreen and offers access to personalized workouts as well as streaming services.$2,599 at Bowflex
GameStop: Buy two games, get one free
Pre-owned games only
Need a break from work? Grab a pre-owned game for PS4 and Xbox One and spend a few hours gaming this weekend to relax. GameStop is offering a deal where if you buy two games, you'll get the third free. You can even get newer titles, such as The Last of Us Part II, with this site-wide offer.View Now at GameStop
Satechi wireless sale
Save 20%
Satechi is discounting its collection of wireless charging products for phones and wearables by 20% for the Fourth. Just use the code WIRELESS at checkout to save some money.View Now at Satechi
GoSkills' COVID-19 discount
Save an extra 10%, plus 40% on unlimited courses
GoSkills is an online learning platform that helps you learn business skills to reach your professional goals. For ZDNet readers, GoSkills is offering an additional 10% off its existing COVID-19 discount, where you can save over 40% off one year of unlimited courses.
Just use the code ZDNET at checkout.View Now at GoSkills
Myx Fitness - Exclusive ZDNet deal
Save $150 with promo code
Some say Myx is a true Peloton clone, as it features a 21.5-inch screen and original, in-house fitness programming. Myx costs just $1,199 (with a monthly membership fee of $29), which means it's not only comparable to Peloton but also cheaper. But, until July 31, you can save an additional $150 on the bike when you apply the code ZDNet150Live at checkout.View Now at Myx Fitness
