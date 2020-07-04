All the best July 4th tech sales and deals happening this weekend

Retailers will turn any holiday into a sale event, and July 4th is no different. Americans love to spend Independence Day barbecuing, setting fireworks off, and shopping. But, this year, many of us are social distancing, which means online shopping is the only safe thing we can do over the long weekend. Luckily, there's plenty of deals to be found on tech.

So, we're rounding up the best sales and deals we could find. Happy Fourth!

SimpliSafe security system Save 30% Until July 7, you can save 30% on any SimpliSafe security system and get a free SimpliCam security camera. No discount code required. Kits start at $160 for The Foundation and go up to $342 for the Haven. You can also build your own system and get the discount, too. View Now at Simplisafe

GlassesUSA: 65% off frames, free lenses Or buy one pair of glasses, get another pair free Get your next pair of glasses -- even prescription -- at a discount from GlassesUSA.com. It is celebrating Independence Day with three different offers. You can get 65% off a pair of frames, free lenses, and free shipping (use discount code USA65 at checkout). Or you can buy one set of frames, get another free with free shipping (Use discount code BOGOFREE). Lastly, you can get 25% off your entire order and free shipping when you get a pair of contact lenses (use discount code CONTACT25 at checkout). View Now at GlassesUSA

Hydrow Rower Save $100 and get a free $80 mat For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Hydrow and get a free mat. Hydrow is a high-end smart rower with a 22-inch full HD screen. You can use it during quarantine to improve your core and your upper body strength while engaging in low-impact, high-intensity cardio. It's truly a fantastic calorie-burning exercise. $2,099 at Hydrow

Ring with free Echo Dot Save $50 Ring's second-gen Video Doorbell is $80 at Amazon. It also comes with a free Echo Dot. This bundle is great if you want a battery-powered video doorbell and a smart speaker together. $80 at Amazon

GameStop: Buy two games, get one free Pre-owned games only Need a break from work? Grab a pre-owned game for PS4 and Xbox One and spend a few hours gaming this weekend to relax. GameStop is offering a deal where if you buy two games, you'll get the third free. You can even get newer titles, such as The Last of Us Part II, with this site-wide offer. View Now at GameStop

Satechi wireless sale Save 20% Satechi is discounting its collection of wireless charging products for phones and wearables by 20% for the Fourth. Just use the code WIRELESS at checkout to save some money. View Now at Satechi