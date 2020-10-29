Alphabet crushes Q3 estimates as ad revenues recover

Google parent company Alphabet delivered a blockbuster third quarter as advertising dollars return to YouTube and Search. Shares of Alphabet were up as much as 7% after hours.

The tech giant reported a net income of $11.2 billion, up from $7 billion a year ago, on earnings of $16.55 per share. Diluted earnings per share came to $16.40 on revenue of $46.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. On average, Wall Street was looking for Q3 earnings of $11.21 per share with $42.88 billion in revenue.

As usual, Google revenues attributed most of Q3 sales with $46.01 billion in revenue. Advertising generated the most revenue for Google, and the company said revenues are rebounding from a pandemic-induced decline. In Q3, Google ad revenues came to $37.09 billion, compared to $29.867 billion last quarter. Ad revenue were $33.92 billion in Q3 2019.

Google Search and other ad revenue (excluding YouTube) also increased, with sales climbing to $26.3 billion in Q3. Revenue for YouTube ads rose significantly quarter-over-quarter, from $3.812 billion in Q2 to $5.03 billion in Q3.

Google Cloud -- which includes Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and G Suite -- brought in $3.44 billion, up from $2.38 billion a year prior and $3.007 billion the previous quarter. The growth was led by GCP infrastructure offerings and the data and analytics platform.

In Alphabet's moonshot "Other bets" category, revenue came to $178 million while the operating loss reached to $1.1 billion. Google announced in the first quarter that it would down hiring for the rest of 2020. The headcount at the end of the third quarter was 132,121.

"Total revenues of $46.2 billion in the third quarter reflect broad based growth led by an increase in advertiser spend in Search and YouTube as well as continued strength in Google Cloud and Play," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google. "We remain focused on making the right investments to support long term sustainable value."