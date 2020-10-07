Amazon announces price cuts on GPU instances in AWS Sagemaker

Amazon Web Services is cutting the price of GPU instances on Sagemaker, its fully managed machine learning service. AWS said customers will see up to 18% in price reductions on all ml.p2 and ml.p3 GPU instances.

The price cuts will apply from October 1 for all SageMaker components across the following regions: US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), EU (Frankfurt), EU (London), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), and AWS GovCloud (US-Gov-West).

AWS also announced Wednesday that it's launching an interactive training series for the first time ever on its Twitch streaming platform. The training series will offer free skills training for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification, which providers people with in-demand cloud skills and continues to be one of the top-paying cloud certifications for job seekers.

Amazon said the AWS cloud practitioner series is a twice-weekly livestream that will cover basic cloud knowhow and the essentials of AWS services. The program will also offer deeper dives into topics such as building and securing applications in the cloud, pricing and support, and how to innovate.

"Cloud skills are in demand, and earning AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner helps highlight your cloud fluency to your current or prospect employer with an industry-recognized credential from AWS," said Diana Godwin, AWS Certification leader in AWS Training and Certification. "You'll receive a digital badge for your resume and social profiles to help you showcase your ability to contribute to a company's cloud adoption from any role."

RELATED: