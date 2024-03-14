Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Everything you need to know (plus some early deals)

Amazon announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale event will run March 20-25. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Amazon is sprining into spring with new chances to save big. On Thursday, the retail giant announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale event, running March 20-25. Amazon says it will slash prices and offer near-holiday priced deals on tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, home goods, and popular flagship Amazon products like the Echo smart speaker line and Fire tablets.

And though the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't officially start until next week, you can already snag early savings of up to 30% or more on top products from brands like Apple, iRobot, Dyson, Bissell, Anker, Shark, and more.

Check out the best deals already live ahead of Amazon's Spring Sale, and be sure to check back as we head into the seasonal savings event -- we'll be updating ZDNET with all the best deals on tech products our experts have tested and would recommend.

Also: The 45+ best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop now

The best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop now

Here's a peak at some top tech deals we've found ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. And yeah, we've hands-on tested all these products and recommend them, too.

How long will Amazon's Big Spring Sale last?



Amazon is offering significant sales and discounts during its Big Spring Sale event, which runs from March 20-25, 2024, but we've already seen great savings surface, even ahead of the spring event.

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon frequently runs sales several times during the year, and we just saw tons of products discounted ahead of Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day last month. Its most popular Prime Day sales occur in October and July.

Amazon has run spring sales in the past, and this Big Spring Sale appears to be a larger rendition of previous iterations (and given that Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," this new spring event may be here to stay, too).

Essentially what you can expect from Amazon is tons of deals across almost every product category, all available for a limited time. Amazon also announced that new deals will be launching daily, so be sure to check back here for all the best deals available -- we'll be updating our content every day.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

No, you do not have to be a Prime member to shop this sale event. All customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale, although Prime members will have special access to a select exclusive deals, which can be found at amazon.com/bigspringsale.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can join now ahead of the Big Spring Sale kickoff to start getting member benefits like free shipping, entertainment, exclusive savings, and more.

What types of deals can I find during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

Amazon said that customers in the US can find deals on seasonal essentials like:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

When will these Big Spring Sale deals expire?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals are set to run from March 20-25, but deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.

Are there already Amazon Big Spring Sale deals I can shop right now?

Although the Big Spring Sale doesn't officially kickoff until March 20, the retail giant already has tons of products discounted (even upwards of 30% or more) right now. We spend time shopping the best Amazon deals available every day no matter the time of year to bring serious savings to our ZDNET readers. We've already scoured Amazon for the best deals you can shop ahead of the Big Spring Sale kickoff next week -- so you can score savings right now, too.

