Amazon brings Alexa to home security systems via Security Panel Controller API

Amazon on Thursday introduced a new API that will let providers of home security systems offer voice controls on their devices via Alexa. With the Security Panel Controller API implemented on a security system, users can arm, disarm, and query their systems by asking Alexa.

Security system providers such as ADT, Ring, Honeywell Home, abode, and Scout Alarm are already using the API in their offerings, Amazon said.

Also: 5 new Alexa security tricks to watch over your smart home CNET

More broadly, the API fits into Amazon's push into the home security market, as well as its Alexa Everywhere mantra.

Earlier this year Amazon dropped over $1 billion to buy Ring, a company best known for its video doorbell. That deal followed Amazon's purchase of another home security company, Blink, and the introduction of its first home security camera, Amazon Cloud Cam.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Alexa strategy to ensure the smart assistant has a physical presence everywhere by bringing both hardware and software developers into the fold. Together, the efforts aim to expand the reach of Amazon's smart speaker and home automation lineup.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Alexa's land-and-expand strategy is racking up the numbers

While Google is outselling Amazon in global units of smart speakers, other numbers show Amazon is doing just fine in expanding Alexa's reach and usage.

Silo brings Alexa to the kitchen to save your food

A new food container vacuum system uses Amazon's agent to relay estimates of how long food can last before it spoils.

Bringing Alexa to seniors: What can it teach us about tech?

As CEO of K4Connect, Scott Moody brings new technology to senior living communities. Those deployments, he says, reveal how "technology is a euphemism for poor design."