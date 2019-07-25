Amazon delivers mixed Q2 results with Prime's one-day shipping under way

Amazon published its second quarter financial report on Thursday, delivering mixed results. While earnings disappointed, sales surpassed expectations. Amazon Web Services and Amazon's advertising business once again proved to be fast-growing sources of revenue.

Amazon's net income in Q2 came to $2.6 billion, or $5.22 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.5 billion, or $5.07 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net sales for Q2 increased 20 percent year-over-year to $63.4 billion.

Analysts were looking for earnings of $5.57 per share on revenue of $62.48 billion.



In a statement, CEO Jeff Bezos highlighted Amazon's decision to morph Prime into a one-day shipping program.

"Customers are responding to Prime's move to one-day delivery — we've received a lot of positive feedback and seen accelerating sales growth," Bezos said in a statement. "Free one-day delivery is now available to Prime members on more than ten million items, and we're just getting started."

The new Prime initiative comes with a hefty price tag. Earlier in the year, the company said it would spend around $800 million in Q2 in the effort.

Meanwhile, AWS in Q2 had $8.38 billion in sales, with a growth rate of 37 percent year-over-year. The cloud businesses's operating income came to $2.12 billion for the quarter.

Amazon North America had $38.65 billion in Q2 sales, with a 12 percent year-over-year growth rate, and an operating income of $1.56 billion.

International business brought in $16.37 billion in sales and an operating loss of $600 million.

Advertising is another fast-growing source of revenue for Amazon. Advertising services is the primary driver of sales in Amazon's "Other" category, which is not an official business segment. Amazon said the category grew 37 percent in the first quarter to bring in $3 billion in net sales.

For the third quarter, Amazon expects net sales between $66 billion and $70 billion. Analysts are expecting Q3 sales of $67.27 billion.