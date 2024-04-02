Amazon is selling the Apple Vision Pro at a rare $200 discount, and I don't expect it to last

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Had your eye on the Apple Vision Pro but apprehensive about the price? You're not alone. Apple's flagship VR headset starts at a steep $3,499 -- that's the price of seven Meta Quest 3s -- but is currently on sale for the first time, bringing its price down to $3,299.

The $200-off deal price is available exclusively on Woot by Amazon, and does come with a catch. It only applies to the 256GB model with the Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band in small or medium sizes. If you need the largest size, the deal would essentially cancel out the savings.

If the sizing works for you, however, the $200 off could be just the savings you're looking for to spring for the deal. Despite the price point, Apple reportedly sold 200,000 units in the first 10 days the headset was on the market, according to MacRumors. Now, two months after its release date, we're seeing its first sale, allowing more potential users a shot at owning the Vision Pro's interactive digital experience.

The Vision Pro is shaping up to be one of the most talked about products of 2024, and an integral part of driving the next stage of what is being called the immersive internet. The device launched with 600 new apps, including Zoom, Microsoft 365, Slack, and myriad Apple-specific apps -- all designed for the mixed-reality interface.

But it's not just productivity that the Vision Pro has in mind. The device also is compatible with most streaming services, including Disney+, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Peacock.

From its next-gen digital experiences like immersive environments to using the device for videoconferencing, the Vision Pro's full suite of capabilities are examined in Jason Hiner's review, in which he predicts that Apple's most ambitious product yet is only the beginning of what will be a new trend in emerging technology.

While on sale at Woot!, the Apple Vision Pro is limited to one purchase per customer, and valid only while supplies last. As this is the first time we're seeing a discount, they no doubt won't last long.