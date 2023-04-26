Amazon just added these new features to the Kindle Scribe

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon just added new software features to its latest Kindle device, the Kindle Scribe, that will help users get the most out of their e-readers, including some that fulfill popular requests. These features are included in an update that will be automatically downloaded and installed over the next few weeks, though users can manually download the latest software as well.
The biggest feature included in this software update enables Microsoft 365 subscribers to send Word documents (.doc and .docx files) directly to their Kindle Scribe right from the Microsoft Word window. All you have to do is go to the File menu within Word, select Export, and choose Send to Kindle.
This feature also lets users select a format to send the document, where choosing "Like a printed document" allows for on-page writing with the Kindle Scribe pen, and "Like a Kindle book" lets users add handwritten sticky notes in their Scribe.
The rest of the new features include: options to view books in one or two columns when in landscape orientation; Notebook Overview to see a bird's eye view of your notebook pages; and the ability to adjust the contrast on PDFs with a contrast slider.
The Kindle Scribe is a multifunctional e-reader that allows users to read books on a high-resolution Paperwhite display, handwrite notes or journal entries with an included Basic Pen, read and annotate PDFs, and more.
These new features are in addition to a software update in February 2023. This update gave Kindle Scribe users fresh abilities, such as subfolders, new brush types for handwriting, and quick page navigation. Amazon will add more features to the Kindle Scribe in upcoming software updates, including the lasso select tool.