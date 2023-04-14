Amazon launches AI tools to rival ChatGPT, Microsoft, and Google

SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Amazon wants to become the Bedrock of artificial intelligence. The e-commerce giant just announced a proprietary set of core AI technologies that companies can use to build generative AI applications, much like Microsoft applies OpenAI's GPT-4 as a foundation of the new Bing Chat.

The program, called Amazon Bedrock, is a suite of foundation models (FM) that are part of Amazon Web Services (AWS) tools. It includes proprietary models, like Titan, as well as FM from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, and Stability AI.

"They're big large language models that you can build these generative AI experiences on top of and you just have to fine-tune them for what's specific about your applications", Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC. Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence capable of creating new content, like images, text, and even videos and music.

As other tech companies join the generative AI trend that exploded with the launch of ChatGPT last November, like Google and Microsoft, Amazon is not one to be left behind. Bedrock could potentially benefit companies that want to launch their own generative AI applications but may not have the time and money to invest in them.

Through an API, companies that want to offer generative AI services will be able to work with and customize a foundation model to accelerate the development of these applications.

Amazon calls Bedrock a "serverless experience," as users can avail themselves of these new generative AI AWS tools without worrying about managing infrastructure.

The news comes after OpenAI's launch of its newest large language model, GPT-4, last month, and the growing popularity of generative AI tools which has triggered discussions of government regulations, as well as AI ethics and job market effects.