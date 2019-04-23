Amazon rolls out Key for Garage, expands Key delivery to more cities

Amazon on Tuesday officially rolled out in-garage delivery via its Key by Amazon service. The keyless entry service was launched in October 2017 and Amazon has since expanded its reach beyond the front door to the car trunk, garage door and business.

Key for Garage, as its formally titled, operates along the same lines as the door-based option, relying on smart home devices to facilitate entry.

In this case, Key for Garage works by integrating Key by Amazon with Chamberlain Group's myQ-connected garage door opener or LiftMaster's WiFi garage door opener. The service is sold as a kit that includes the Amazon Cloud Cam, which lets homeowners watch the delivery happening live or review a video of it after the delivery is complete.

Once the system is set up, customers select the "in-garage" delivery option when shopping on Amazon. At the time of delivery, the system verifies the process, turns on the Cloud Cam home monitoring camera, opens the garage door, records the package being placed inside the garage and the door being shut. The system can also be used to facilitate keyless home access to family and friends, as well as for service appointments.

"We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. "Today, we are thrilled to open Key by Amazon to millions of Prime members who can now have their Amazon packages delivered securely to their garages. With this new option, members can truly unlock the convenience of the Amazon experience."

Amazon also expanded the Key by Amazon service to millions more Prime members in the US, with availability extended to a slew of new cities, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Related: