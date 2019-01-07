Amazon's Key for Business service adds to growing stack of enterprise logistic services

Amazon has rebranded Amazon Key to Key by Amazon and expanded its reach beyond your front door to your car trunk, garage door and business.

The moves, outlined amid the CES 2019 powwow, highlights how Amazon is looking to use its in-home delivery service to become more intertwined with your life. Amazon's end goal: Make its delivery services part of your smart home as well as commercial properties you interact with.

Key was launched in October 2017 and the keyless entry service went nationwide in April. While Amazon outlined in-garage access and more lock partners, the biggest impact for Amazon may be for businesses.

According to CNET, Amazon's Key for Business is essentially a fob that allows the e-commerce giant to deliver to offices and apartments without being allowed in by building staff. Amazon said the service is being tested by commercial property managers.

On Amazon's Key site, it plugs the service for home, car and garage. Business isn't mentioned yet, but Key could become a nice last mile addition to what is becoming a suite of enterprise fulfillment services from Amazon.

Key for Business will complement the following:

When you look at those Amazon business services the most friction remains the last few feet of delivery. Key for Business may be a handy way to give building owners a more centralized way to manage deliveries and ultimately save on labor.

Related: