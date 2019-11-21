Amazon's smart shelf will automatically keep office supplies stocked

Amazon's Echo Show gets Show and Tell feature to help blind people With the new feature, blind and visually impaired users can ask Alexa what household pantry items they're holding.

Amazon wants to make it harder for small businesses to run out of common office supplies, and in order to do that, the company on Thursday announced the Dash Smart Shelf.

Available in three different sizes, the Dash Smart Shelf is a Wi-Fi connected smart scale that monitors the amount of a specific supply -- be it printer paper or coffee -- and can either place a restocking order on your behalf or send you an alert to let you know it's time to place an order.

The scales measure 7 x 7-inches, 12 x 10-inches, and 18 x 13-inches.

The Dash Smart Shelf is an extension of the now-discontinued Dash Buttons, but only smarter. Instead of having to push a button that would place on order on your behalf, the Smart Shelf does it on its own. I don't know about you, but I could use one of these for a few different regular house supplies.

The Dash Smart Shelf won't be available until next year to registered US businesses, but Amazon is trialing the scales with small businesses to collect feedback before a wider rollout.

There's no word on pricing yet, but Amazon has published a Dash Smart Shelf page where you can read more about it and sign up to receive an alert when it becomes available.