Best Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Amazon is kicking off this year's holiday shopping season with a slate of so-called "early Black Friday" or "pre-Black Friday" deals that start Nov. 22. While these specific discounts are limited to Amazon's own devices, such as the Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and Kindle e-readers, there are plenty of other bargains to be found on Amazon in the run-up to Black Friday weekend.

This stuff can get pretty overwhelming, but ZDNet is tracking the best Black Friday deals overall right here. If you want to see Amazon's early deals, specifically, bookmark this page. We're starting with deals that are part of Amazon's own device sale, but we will update as time goes on with other manufacturers' markdowns from across the site and throughout the month of November.

Black Friday 2019: Early deals on Amazon devices

These are Amazon's early Black Friday 2019 deals on its own devices. They will be live through to Black Friday weekend.

(Image: CNET)

Starting Nov. 22:

A tablet for $30? That seems impossible, but it's a real deal starting Nov. 22. Amazon has discounted several other models too, in case you prefer a larger screen size or perhaps a more ruggedized device for your kids and their slippery hands.

(Image: CNET)

Starting Nov. 24:

Amazon's streaming media players make a great gift, either for yourself or for a loved one. They don't even need Prime to work, although if you happen to be a Prime subscriber, you can get access to thousands of "free" movies and shows with Prime Video.

(Image: CNET)

Starting Nov. 27:

If you've been wanting to get some smart cameras for your house or home office, these deals on Ring and Blink cameras are hard to beat.

(Image: CNET)

Starting Nov. 28:

Amazon Echo devices are often on sale, but these particular ones nearly 50% off for Black Friday. That's a huge discount. Plus, the Echo Dot with Clock only launched just a couple months ago, so we doubt it'll be reduced for long.