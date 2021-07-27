AMD Q2 strong amid EPYC, Ryzen demand

AMD reported better-than-expected second quarter results as it saw strong demand across its product lines. The chipmaker also upped its outlook for 2021.

The results land after strong results from Intel, which is expanding its foundry business. AMD is benefiting from gaining share in the data center as well as PCs.

The company reported second quarter earnings of 58 cents a share on revenue of $3.85 billion, up 99% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 63 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting AMD to report second quarter revenue of $3.62 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 54 cents a share.

As for the outlook, AMD said it expects revenue for the third quarter will be about $4.1 billion give or take $100 million. That revenue growth, driven by AMD's gaming and data center business, would be up 46% from a year ago.

Wall Street was modeling third quarter revenue of $3.82 billion.

For 2021, AMD is projecting revenue growth of about 60%, up from the 50% previously outlined. Gross margins for the year will be about 48%.

