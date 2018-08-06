AMD unveils 'world record breaking' Intel-beating 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors

Want to get your hands on AMD's "world record breaking" 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX? You can pre-order starting today, but the chip will set you back a cool $1,799.
AMD has unveiled four 2nd-gen Threadripper chips, which will launch over August and September.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- 32 cores/64 threads
- 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base
- 64MB L3 cache
- 250W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
- Price: $1,799
- Availability: Aug 13, 2018
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- 24 cores/48 threads
- 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base
- 64MB L3 cache
- 250W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
- Price: $1,299
- Availability: Oct 2018
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- 16 cores/32 threads
- 4.4GHz boost/3.5GHz base
- 32MB L3 cache
- 180W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
- Price: $899
- Availability: Aug 31, 2018
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- 12 cores/24 threads
- 4.3GHz boost/3.5GHz base
- 32MB L3 cache
- 180W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
- Price: $649
- Availability: Oct 2018
The X series processors are aimed at gamers and enthusiasts, while the WX (which stands for workstation) is aimed squarely at the creators and innovators (people who make money from their PCs).
While that $1,799 price tag might seem high at first blush, you're getting a chip that easily beats the $1,999 Intel Core i9-7980XE, so if you are in the market for a serious chip that costs serious money, the smart money goes to AMD.
All four 2nd-generation Threadripper chips - which are about as big and heavy as an iPhone 5 - are built using the 12-nanometer "Zen+" core architecture, and feature 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen processor feature set.
The processors are also compatible with existing and new X399 Socket TR4 motherboards.
What makes the Threadripper 2990WX 'world record breaking'? The chip achieved a world-record Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test scores in the single-socket desktop processor category, making it a great - albeit pricey - choice for professional content creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts.
The 2nd-gen Threadripper is also highly overclockable. The AMD's overclocking team managed to take the Threadripper 2990WX CPU to over 5.1GHz using liquid nitrogen cooling, achieving a record breaking Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test score of 7,618, comfortably beating the current single socket record set by Intel's Core i9-7980XE CPU at 5,828 points.
Overclocking is carried out using the free Ryzen Master Software utility.
"We created a new standard for the HEDT (High-End Desktop) market when we launched our first Ryzen Threadripper processors a year ago, delivering a ground-breaking level of computing power for the world's most demanding PC users," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD. "Our goal with 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors was to push the performance boundaries even further and continue innovating at the bleeding edge. Beginning on August 13, creators, enthusiasts, and gamers everywhere will get to experience the benefits of these new products."
