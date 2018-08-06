AMD unveils 'world record breaking' Intel-beating 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors

Want to get your hands on AMD's "world record breaking" 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX? You can pre-order starting today, but the chip will set you back a cool $1,799.

AMD has unveiled four 2nd-gen Threadripper chips, which will launch over August and September.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

32 cores/64 threads

4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base

64MB L3 cache

250W TDP

64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

Price: $1,799

Availability: Aug 13, 2018

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

24 cores/48 threads

4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base

64MB L3 cache

250W TDP

64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

Price: $1,299

Availability: Oct 2018

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

16 cores/32 threads

4.4GHz boost/3.5GHz base

32MB L3 cache

180W TDP

64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

Price: $899

Availability: Aug 31, 2018

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

12 cores/24 threads

4.3GHz boost/3.5GHz base

32MB L3 cache

180W TDP

64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

Price: $649

Availability: Oct 2018

The X series processors are aimed at gamers and enthusiasts, while the WX (which stands for workstation) is aimed squarely at the creators and innovators (people who make money from their PCs).

While that $1,799 price tag might seem high at first blush, you're getting a chip that easily beats the $1,999 Intel Core i9-7980XE, so if you are in the market for a serious chip that costs serious money, the smart money goes to AMD.

All four 2nd-generation Threadripper chips - which are about as big and heavy as an iPhone 5 - are built using the 12-nanometer "Zen+" core architecture, and feature 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen processor feature set.

The processors are also compatible with existing and new X399 Socket TR4 motherboards.

What makes the Threadripper 2990WX 'world record breaking'? The chip achieved a world-record Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test scores in the single-socket desktop processor category, making it a great - albeit pricey - choice for professional content creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts.

The 2nd-gen Threadripper is also highly overclockable. The AMD's overclocking team managed to take the Threadripper 2990WX CPU to over 5.1GHz using liquid nitrogen cooling, achieving a record breaking Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test score of 7,618, comfortably beating the current single socket record set by Intel's Core i9-7980XE CPU at 5,828 points.

Overclocking is carried out using the free Ryzen Master Software utility.

"We created a new standard for the HEDT (High-End Desktop) market when we launched our first Ryzen Threadripper processors a year ago, delivering a ground-breaking level of computing power for the world's most demanding PC users," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD. "Our goal with 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors was to push the performance boundaries even further and continue innovating at the bleeding edge. Beginning on August 13, creators, enthusiasts, and gamers everywhere will get to experience the benefits of these new products."

