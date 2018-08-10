Galaxy Note 9: Nine ways it beats the iPhone

That 4,000mAh battery inside the Note 9, which Samsung calls an "all-day battery," dwarfs the 2,716mAh cell found in the iPhone X. And yet Samsung has crammed this battery into a smartphone that's only marginally thicker than the iPhone X (8.8mm compared to 7.7mm for the iPhone X, 7.3mm for the iPhone 8, or 7.5mm for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple, it's time to up your battery game!