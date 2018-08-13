AMD's 'world record breaking' Intel-beating 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX available today

Video: How AMD's EPYC line has turned upside down the server market

Want to get your hands on AMD's "world record breaking" 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX? Today's the day -- but it will cost you!

Also: AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are out

Here's the spec on the 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

32 cores/64 threads

4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base

64MB L3 cache

250W TDP

64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

Price: $1,799

Availability: Aug 13, 2018

The WX line of Threadripper processors (which stands for workstation) is aimed squarely at the creators and innovators (people who make money from their PCs).

While that $1,799 price tag might seem high at first blush, you're getting a chip that easily beats the $1,999 Intel Core i9-7980XE, so if you are in the market for a serious chip that costs serious money, the smart money goes to AMD.

This processor, along with the other 2nd-gen Threadripper chips that will be released over the comong weeks, is compatible with existing and new X399 Socket TR4 motherboards.

Also: Chipmakers Intel and AMD announce historic partnership TechRepublic

What makes the Threadripper 2990WX 'world record breaking'? The chip achieved a world-record Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test scores in the single-socket desktop processor category, making it a great -- albeit pricey -- choice for professional content creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts.

The 2nd-gen Threadripper is also highly overclockable.

The AMD's overclocking team managed to take the Threadripper 2990WX CPU to over 5.1GHz using liquid nitrogen cooling, achieving a record breaking Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test score of 7,618, comfortably beating the current single socket record set by Intel's Core i9-7980XE CPU at 5,828 points.

Related stories: