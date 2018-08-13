AMD's 'world record breaking' Intel-beating 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX available today

Video: How AMD's EPYC line has turned upside down the server market
Want to get your hands on AMD's "world record breaking" 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX? Today's the day -- but it will cost you!
Also: AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are out
Here's the spec on the 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX:
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- 32 cores/64 threads
- 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base
- 64MB L3 cache
- 250W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
- Price: $1,799
- Availability: Aug 13, 2018
The WX line of Threadripper processors (which stands for workstation) is aimed squarely at the creators and innovators (people who make money from their PCs).
While that $1,799 price tag might seem high at first blush, you're getting a chip that easily beats the $1,999 Intel Core i9-7980XE, so if you are in the market for a serious chip that costs serious money, the smart money goes to AMD.
This processor, along with the other 2nd-gen Threadripper chips that will be released over the comong weeks, is compatible with existing and new X399 Socket TR4 motherboards.
Also: Chipmakers Intel and AMD announce historic partnership TechRepublic
What makes the Threadripper 2990WX 'world record breaking'? The chip achieved a world-record Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test scores in the single-socket desktop processor category, making it a great -- albeit pricey -- choice for professional content creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts.
The 2nd-gen Threadripper is also highly overclockable.
The AMD's overclocking team managed to take the Threadripper 2990WX CPU to over 5.1GHz using liquid nitrogen cooling, achieving a record breaking Cinebench R15 multi-threaded CPU test score of 7,618, comfortably beating the current single socket record set by Intel's Core i9-7980XE CPU at 5,828 points.
Related stories:
- Galaxy Note 9: Nine ways it beats the iPhone
- AMD unveils 'world record breaking' Intel-beating 2nd-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors
- Is iOS 11.4 draining your iPhone's battery?
- iOS 11 tip: How to fix broken Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity
- Seven challenges facing the tech industry
- iOS 12 public beta: Should you install it?
- iOS 12/watchOS 5/tvOS 12: Which devices are supported?
- iOS 12: The hidden feature I won't be switching on
- How to download and install iOS 12 beta
Join Discussion