Seven challenges facing the tech industry

I've put this at the top of the list because it is the feature I see requested most often - by far - by laptop, smartphone, and tablet users. While the industry has focused on "thin-and-light," and also to a lesser extent on performance, improved power consumption is primarily being derived from using more efficient components.

There's little doubt that the industry needs a battery revolution. The current battery technology in widespread use is pretty old and outdated, and designed for a very different style of device, workload, and era.

New battery technologies are in the pipeline, but right now it's unclear what will come out on top to replace the lithium-based battery technologies we are currently using.

