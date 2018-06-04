iOS 12/watchOS 5/tvOS 12: Which devices are supported?

iOS 12 brings some good news for you folks running older iPhones and iPads. But when it comes to watchOS 5, 1st-generation Apple Watches are left out in the cold.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Mobility

​WWDC 2018

WWDC 2018

Good news for anyone who has an older iOS device -- iOS 12 won't be sending you to the Apple Store to buy new hardware.

WWDC 2018

Put simply, if your iPhone or iPad can run iOS 11 then it will also run the iOS 12 update scheduled to land this coming fall.

Here is a full list of devices that iOS 12 will support:

iPhone:

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8/8 Plus
  • iPhone 7/7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s/6s Plus
  • iPhone 6/6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 5s

iPad:

  • 12.9‑inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
  • 12.9‑inch iPad Pro 1st generation
  • 10.5‑inch iPad Pro
  • 9.7‑inch iPad Pro
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad Air
  • iPad 6th generation
  • iPad 5th generation
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad mini 3
  • iPad mini 2

iPod touch

  • iPod touch 6th generation
iOS 11.4 tips, tricks, and secrets everyone... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 30

What about tvOS 12 and watchOS 5?

tvOS 12 will be available to 4th generation Apple TV devices and later, which currently run tvOS 11.

On the watchOS front, 1st generation Apple Watch are out of luck (given how sluggish these devices are running watchOS 4, I'm not surprised to see them sidelined), but everyone else who has bought an Apple Watch will get watchOS 5.

Best iPhone accessories (April 2018 edit... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 34

See also:

      Related Topics:

      Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
      Add Your Comment
      Add Your Comment

      Related Stories

      Related Stories