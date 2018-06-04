iOS 12/watchOS 5/tvOS 12: Which devices are supported?

Good news for anyone who has an older iOS device -- iOS 12 won't be sending you to the Apple Store to buy new hardware.

Put simply, if your iPhone or iPad can run iOS 11 then it will also run the iOS 12 update scheduled to land this coming fall.

Here is a full list of devices that iOS 12 will support:

iPhone:

iPhone X

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 6/6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad:

12.9‑inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9‑inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5‑inch iPad Pro

9.7‑inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch

iPod touch 6th generation

What about tvOS 12 and watchOS 5?

tvOS 12 will be available to 4th generation Apple TV devices and later, which currently run tvOS 11.

On the watchOS front, 1st generation Apple Watch are out of luck (given how sluggish these devices are running watchOS 4, I'm not surprised to see them sidelined), but everyone else who has bought an Apple Watch will get watchOS 5.

