AMD unveils world's most powerful desktop CPUs

In the never ending war between the chip giants, AMD has released a salvo by unveiled what are the world's most powerful desktop processors -- the new 24-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X.

Must read: iOS 13 has a huge bug that makes me want to dump my iPhone and iPad

Here are the specs for the two processors:

MODEL CORES/

THREADS BOOST/ BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) TOTAL CACHE (MB) TDP (WATTS) PCIe 4.0 LANES (processor + AMD TRX40) PRICE AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24/48 Up to 4.5/3.8 140 280W 88 (72 useable) $1,399 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32/64 Up to 4.5/3.7 144 280W 88 (72 useable) $1,999

These 3rd-generation Ryzen Threadripper Processors are built using AMD's 7-nanometer "Zen 2" core architecture, and both chips feature 88 PCIe 4.0 lanes with extraordinary power efficiency.

On the performanced front, AMD claims that the new 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 3970X offers up to 90 percent faster performance over the competition.

Up to 90 percent faster performance in Cinebench R20 nT

Up to 47 percent more performance in Adobe Premiere

Up to 49 percent more performance in V-Ray

Up to 43 percent more performance in Chromium Release 78 Compile

Up to 36 percent more performance in Unreal Engine

This performance doesn't mean the chips are power-hungry either, with AMD claiming they deliver up to 66 percent better power efficiency compared to previous generation processors.

The new chips do, however, need a new socket. The new socket is called sTRX4, which offers expansion for serious multi-GPU and NVMe arrays, quad channel DDR4, ECC support, and unlocked overclocking.

"With our 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD is once again raising the performance bar significantly for creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts," said Saied Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute. "3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors combine leadership performance and energy efficiency to create the ultimate high-end desktop solution. We are extremely excited to expand our leadership high-end desktop processor family and deliver the world's fastest processors."

And you don't have to wait months for these processors to land, as they both will be available starting Tuesday, November 19.

See also: