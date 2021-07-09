American Express rolls out ‘Digital Receipts’ feature for Amazon purchases

American Express announced the expansion of its Digital Receipts initiative this week, providing consumers with more detailed information on Amazon purchases.

The credit card giant initially rolled out the Digital Receipts feature in February, giving all card holders in the US more information about the things they bought from certain merchants, including store name, logo, order number, date of order, items purchased, details of cost and merchant description.

Now, American Express will do the same for Amazon purchases, providing order numbers and delivery details.

Ramesh Devaraj, vice president of global merchant processing and policy at American Express, explained that the company commissioned a number of surveys that found consumers are shopping online more than ever and want digital receipts, with 81% saying it would help them differentiate between fraudulent charges and legitimate ones.

More than 71% said it would make them less likely to dispute charges and 75% said it would improve their customer experience. Nearly 80% of merchants surveyed also said providing digital receipts would improve customer experience and would allow them to "avoid unnecessary disputes and chargebacks."

"We know our customers value transparency and rely on us to introduce new products and services that make their lives easier," Devaraj said.

"With this in mind, we rolled out Digital Receipts with a select group of Merchants earlier this year and are excited to continue to evolve the product today with Amazon. Digital Receipts is one of the many ways we are evolving to assist with our customers' changing needs and we are excited to continue building on this progress and expand to more Merchants in the future."

The company said the feature is part of a larger partnership with Verifi. Consumers looking for digital receipts for Amazon purchases will be sent to the AmericanExpress.com website or the Amex mobile app.