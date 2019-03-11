Apple announces March 25 event, subscription services likely the focus

Image: Apple

Apple on Monday invited members of the press to attend a special event at its Cupertino, Cali. campus on March 25, at 10 a.m. PT. The event will be held in Steve Jobs Theater.

The invite opens with a countdown, similar to what you'd see in a movie, and then transitions into the event details with the tagline of "It's show time."

Previous reports had predicted the March 25 event date and claimed that the event won't focus on hardware, as has been the case for March events in the past. Instead, Apple is expected to detail its subscription news service, and possibly its entertainment streaming service, similar to Netflix or Hulu.

The invite certainly lends itself to some sort of streaming service reference.

Apple is also rumored to be readying new iPad models, including an iPad Mini for release sometime this year. Rumors also indicate Apple's wireless charging technology, AirPower, as well as a second generation version of the company's wireless earbuds, AirPods, are nearly ready for launch.

It's possible we could see a mixture of services and hardware at the event.