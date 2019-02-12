No iPad? Apple's March 25 keynote will be 'services focused': Report

Apple has traditionally held a special event near the end of March each year where the company has announced new iPads and the iPhone SE among other products. This year, the company will use the event to announce its rumored subscription news service, according to a new report from BuzzFeed.

According to the report, the event will take place on Monday, March 25 and will be held at Apple's Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park Campus.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by ZDNet.

BuzzFeed notes that instead of announcing new AirPods or a new iPad Mini, the company will instead focus on subscription services. BuzzFeed's sources wouldn't confirm if that means we could also learn more about Apple's streaming video service.

On Tuesday a report from The Wall Street Journal detailed Apple's desire to keep 50-percent of the monthly subscription revenue from the program, giving the other 50-percent to publishers. In comparison, Apple's developer program only takes a 30-percent cut of the revenue generated from app purchases in the App Store.

Previously, there was speculation that Apple would use the March event to announce a new iPad and Pad Mini.

