Apple announces (Product)Red iPhone 8, 8 Plus

If you've been waiting to buy a new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus because you don't like the current slate of colors, your wait might be over.

Apple on Monday announced a new (Product)Red variant for each of the iPhone 8 models. The new color will be available for preorder starting tomorrow, April 10. In-store availability begins on Friday, April 13. A new (Product)Red leather folio case for the iPhone X will be available on Tuesday.

Also: Apple's next iPhone (aka iPhone 11): Specs, pricing, rumors, release date, more | iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS 11.3? Here's what you can do | I don't think Apple can fix the iOS mess it's created

Apple has a long history of releasing (Product)Red variants of iPhones and accessories. A portion of each (Product)Red's sale goes to Global Fund HIV/AIDS to help with testing, treatment, and prevention programs.

Pricing remains unchanged for the Product(Red) models, starting at $699 for a 64GB iPhone 8 or $799 for a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus.

You can view more of Apple's Product(Red) accessories here.

Unfortunately, there's still no word on when Apple will release its wireless charging pad, AirPower. The pad was first announced last September, alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.