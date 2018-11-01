Apple beats Q4 expectations, posts record Services revenue

Apple published its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, beating market expectations and posting its best September quarter ever. Services revenue reached an all-time high of $10 billion, while the iPhone and Wearables set September revenue records. However, iPhone sales were flat year-over-year and Apple's Q1 outlook is cautious.

The Cupertino, Calif. company posted Q4 earnings per diluted share of $2.91, up 41 percent year-over-year. Revenue came to $62.9 billion, an increase of 20 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of $2.78 per share on revenue of $61.57 billion.

"We're thrilled to report another record-breaking quarter that caps a tremendous fiscal 2018, the year in which we shipped our 2 billionth iOS device, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the App Store and achieved the strongest revenue and earnings in Apple's history," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "Over the past two months, we've delivered huge advancements for our customers through new versions of iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac as well as our four operating systems, and we enter the holiday season with our strongest lineup of products and services ever."

iPhone sales for the quarter were flat year-over-year at 46.89 million. iPhone revenue, however, came to $37.19 billion -- a 29 percent jump from a year earlier.

Apple sold 9.69 million iPads, which brought in $4.09 billion in revenue -- a 15 percent decline in revenue year-over-year. It sold nearly 5.3 million Macs, bringing in $7.41 billion in revenue -- a 3 percent increase in revenue.

A $9.98 billion, services revenue was 17 percent higher than a year prior. "Other products" revenue, which includes sales of Apple TV and wearables like the Apple Watch, came in at $4.23 billion, an increase of 31 percent.

As for its geographic segments, revenue from the Americas totaled $27.52 billion, a 19 percent year-over-year increase. Revenues grew 16 percent year-over-year in China, 18 percent in Europe, 34 percent in Japan and 22 percent in the rest of the Asia Pacific.

For Q1 2019, Apple is expecting revenue between $89 billion and $93 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $92.91 billion.